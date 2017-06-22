One local writer will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase his or her literary work and promote writing and literacy in the community by serving as the Library Foundation’s next Writer-in- Residence.

Applications are being accepted through Aug. 4. You must be an active, full- or part-time writer and live in southwest Ohio to be considered.

The Writer-in-Residence will serve from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2018 and earn a $10,000 stipend. He or she

will conduct workshops, speak at community events, host a podcast, write a blog and participate in Library promotions. The Writer-in-Residence must also complete a written work during their tenure that can be shared with the public at the end of the residency.

The Writer-in-Residence program is made possible through the generous support of Naomi Tucker Gerwin. The selection committee will meet and several finalists will be invited to interviews. The selected candidate will be announced during a Library Foundation donor event in the fall.

For more information, visit CincinnatiLibrary.org/WriterinResidence.

