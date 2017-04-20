Superintendent Chad Hilliker praises Pennington for unshakeable dedication to students; search for replacement begins

Loveland, Ohio – longtime Board of Education Member Linda Pennington has retired from her service as a board member, officially resigning during the Board of Education Business Meeting April 18. Mrs. Pennington began serving the students of the Loveland City School District in 1995.

“Mrs. Pennington has been a leader of positive change for the students in the Loveland City School District; her dedication to the Board of Education is quite remarkable,” said Loveland Superintendent Chad Hilliker. “Mrs. Pennington has been a treasure to our educational community, and we will greatly miss her presence on our Board. We all wish her nothing but the best.”

The four remaining Board of Education members will appoint a new member to serve the remainder of Pennington’s term, which expires in December of this year. Any person interested in submitting their name for consideration should visit the Loveland City School District website (www.lovelandschools.org) to download the application. You can find all application submission details in the complementing application letter. Applications are due by 12 p.m. Friday, April 28.

