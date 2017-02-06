“I am surprised you don’t see little hearts flying around.”
Contest winners will attend the Chamber Valentine Breakfast at Oasis Conference Center to read their poems. Student winners receive an excused absence from school to attend the breakfast.
Here are the Lovely Winners
Elizabeth Watts
Grade 2 – Loveland Primary School – Teacher: Jamie Meyer
To My Valentine!
If apples were pears
And fingers were thumbs,
I’d love you just the same!
And when you are mad or sad
I will love you even more!
How many hairs are on your head?
That is how much I will always love you.
Lana Carpenter
Grade 3 – Loveland Elementary School – Teacher: Mrs. Prenger
I love Loveland
I love Loveland
Everybody love Loveland
Because it’s called Loveland
It’s practically Valentine city
I am surprised you don’t see little hearts flying around
Anyway, the true meaning of Valentine’s Day is love
No chocolate, or roses, even if the roses are red
I think Loveland is the best place in the whole world
Until Vacation that is, then I will probably think Florida is the best
Lily Gruffydd
Grade 5 – Loveland Intermediate School – Teacher: Mrs. Konz
What is Love?
Every one of you should feel loved,
When you are loved, you might feel light like a dove,
Or maybe you will draw hearts,
Or even throw cupid darts.
Love is something your family passes,
From shaking hands to clinging glasses.
If you are not loved,
Find someone to love you back,
Then your life will be on the right track.
Love is also being there for others,
Like your parents, friends, sisters and brothers.
Love is a hug or snuggling tight,
Or to your Grandma you may write.
That is love and it is right,
I hope you remember these words tonight.
Allison Partin
Grade 8 – Loveland Middle School – Mr. Blackburn Ms. Rose
Love Poem
Love is not just a simple hug you give to your mom as you walk out the door
It is not just a small kiss on the cheek
It is not when you see the sunset falls into the ocean, past the shore
It is not the words someone speaks
Love is so much more
So fragile, yet fiercely strong
You know it’s love when you hear its roar
It’s beautiful like a bird’s song
But it hurts deep inside if you break it
It is more than just a feeling
It is love.
Sydney Wright
Grade 11 – Loveland High School – Mr. Bowler
First Love
Love is an apple up in a tree,
High over your head and far out of reach.
Suddenly out of nowhere it falls into your lap,
And once it is caught you can never go back.
The first bite will be full of wonder, mystery, and a pinch of fear,
The second a sweetness that will fill you with cheer,
But after awhile the taste gets dull and other apples in the tree beckon and call,
You realize this apple isn’t the one for you at all.
You drop it to the ground and walk away,
But the memory of where you left it still remains.
Apple after apple you pick from the tree finding all of them rotten and none of them sweet,
A mistake was made, that much is clear,
The love of your life was not as dull as they first appeared.
You desperately search the place where you threw them away,
But bare is the ground,
Your apple has rolled on to somebody else.
Kim Johnson
Adult Category – Loveland, Ohio
Love is…
Love, Love, Love…
A word I toss around left and right
I LOVE your hair! That purse! This weather!
I Love the fact that the Bengals are actually playing together!
When in reality,
Love is more, so much more,
than something you can taste, watch on T.V., or buy at the store.
Love is a newborn baby you’ve been waiting to see,
A husband and a wife who have been together for an eternity.
A love for our country, where we are so privileged, and blessed!
A love for one’s pet, a special member of your family that you will never forget!
All of the above are perfectly wonderful, please don’t get me wrong.
I love all of these things, but a girl has to dream…
A little Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream,
and my favorite pizza on a Friday night
Is my definition of TRUE LOVE with each and every bite!
