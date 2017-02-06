“I am surprised you don’t see little hearts flying around.” Loveland, Ohio – Students, teachers, parents, and the community’s poets were invited to compete in the Little Miami River Chamber Alliance’s 29th Annual Valentine’s Day Poetry Contest. Contest winners will attend the Chamber Valentine Breakfast at Oasis Conference Center to read their poems. Student winners receive an excused absence from school to attend the breakfast. Here are the Lovely Winners – Students, teachers, parents, and the community’s poets were invited to compete in the Little Miami River Chamber Alliance’s 29th Annual Valentine’s Day Poetry Contest.

Elizabeth Watts

Grade 2 – Loveland Primary School – Teacher: Jamie Meyer

To My Valentine!



If apples were pears

And fingers were thumbs,

I’d love you just the same!

And when you are mad or sad

I will love you even more!

How many hairs are on your head?

That is how much I will always love you.

Lana Carpenter

Grade 3 – Loveland Elementary School – Teacher: Mrs. Prenger

I love Loveland

I love Loveland

Everybody love Loveland

Because it’s called Loveland

It’s practically Valentine city

I am surprised you don’t see little hearts flying around

Anyway, the true meaning of Valentine’s Day is love

No chocolate, or roses, even if the roses are red

I think Loveland is the best place in the whole world

Until Vacation that is, then I will probably think Florida is the best

Lily Gruffydd

Grade 5 – Loveland Intermediate School – Teacher: Mrs. Konz

What is Love?

Every one of you should feel loved,

When you are loved, you might feel light like a dove,

Or maybe you will draw hearts,

Or even throw cupid darts.

Love is something your family passes,

From shaking hands to clinging glasses.

If you are not loved,

Find someone to love you back,

Then your life will be on the right track.

Love is also being there for others,

Like your parents, friends, sisters and brothers.

Love is a hug or snuggling tight,

Or to your Grandma you may write.

That is love and it is right,

I hope you remember these words tonight.

Allison Partin

Grade 8 – Loveland Middle School – Mr. Blackburn Ms. Rose

Love Poem

Love is not just a simple hug you give to your mom as you walk out the door

It is not just a small kiss on the cheek

It is not when you see the sunset falls into the ocean, past the shore

It is not the words someone speaks

Love is so much more

So fragile, yet fiercely strong

You know it’s love when you hear its roar

It’s beautiful like a bird’s song

But it hurts deep inside if you break it

It is more than just a feeling

It is love.

Sydney Wright

Grade 11 – Loveland High School – Mr. Bowler

First Love

Love is an apple up in a tree,

High over your head and far out of reach.

Suddenly out of nowhere it falls into your lap,

And once it is caught you can never go back.

The first bite will be full of wonder, mystery, and a pinch of fear,

The second a sweetness that will fill you with cheer,

But after awhile the taste gets dull and other apples in the tree beckon and call,

You realize this apple isn’t the one for you at all.

You drop it to the ground and walk away,

But the memory of where you left it still remains.

Apple after apple you pick from the tree finding all of them rotten and none of them sweet,

A mistake was made, that much is clear,

The love of your life was not as dull as they first appeared.

You desperately search the place where you threw them away,

But bare is the ground,

Your apple has rolled on to somebody else.

Kim Johnson

Adult Category – Loveland, Ohio

Love is…

Love, Love, Love…

A word I toss around left and right

I LOVE your hair! That purse! This weather!

I Love the fact that the Bengals are actually playing together!

When in reality,

Love is more, so much more,

than something you can taste, watch on T.V., or buy at the store.

Love is a newborn baby you’ve been waiting to see,

A husband and a wife who have been together for an eternity.

A love for our country, where we are so privileged, and blessed!

A love for one’s pet, a special member of your family that you will never forget!

All of the above are perfectly wonderful, please don’t get me wrong.

I love all of these things, but a girl has to dream…

A little Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream,

and my favorite pizza on a Friday night

Is my definition of TRUE LOVE with each and every bite!

Like this: Like Loading...