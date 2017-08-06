Local Fill-a-Fire-Boot Campaign on August 12

Loveland, Ohio – Members of the Loveland Symmes Fire Department will take to the streets on August 12 from 8:30 AM until noon to raise funds for the Firefighter Cancer Support Network. Chief Huber said, “I am very proud of our staff as they recognize the growing cancer problem within the fire service and step up to be part of the solution.”

Firefighters across the country are being diagnosed with work related cancers everyday. The chemicals that firefighters are exposed to in today’s fire related emergencies far exceed anything seen in the industry in the past 50 years. The State of Ohio has recently passed cancer presumption legislation to assist firefighters with receiving the care they need and deserve.

Deputy Chief Billy Goldfeder, a board member of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation said, “We have a long way to go in changing the landscape of protecting our firefighters to the exposure they receive on the fire ground. Our department is up to the challenge and are making great strides everyday to better serve and protect our members.”

During the boot drive, the Loveland and Symmes communities will see LSFD firefighters along main roads.

If you would like to donate, you may stop at any of LSFD’s four fire stations or call 513-583-3001. If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Captain Bruce Hawk at 513-683-6118 or bhawk@lsfd.org.

