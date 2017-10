“Loveland sidewalks also handle traffic?

Loveland, Ohio – Signs like this one near the Loveland Elementary School blocking the use of the sidewalk have been erected in many places around town due to the Loveland Madeira Road construction project.

The traffic has been maintained for cars and trucks getting to the school, the library, and Kroger, but not for residents pushing their child in a wheelchair, using one themselves, or pedestrians using shopping carts.

