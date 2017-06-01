Twenty-eight students given accolades

Loveland, Ohio – The Loveland Board of Education with Loveland Superintendent Chad Hilliker recognized 28 students during the April 18 Board Business Meeting for helping to create a culture of kindness in their school communities. The My Voice, My Choice Campaign is focused on creating a positive school climate for all students. The Board recognized the 28 students from each building for embodying the principles of the campaign. Board members presented each student with a certificate and a My Voice, My Choice shirt. Those recognized included (by building):

Loveland Early Childhood Center

Allie Craig

Patrick Furey

Alexis Rose

Caroline Smith

Loveland Primary School

Ellie Albers

Nate Kiem

Averyonna Long

Finley Plante

Loveland Elementary School

Olivia Bast

Caden Brock

Caitlyn Ferrer

Meredith Sicking

Macy Steiner

Loveland Intermediate School

Drew Hanson

Evan Huey

Andrew Klenke

Annalyse Powell

Kate Watson

Loveland Middle School

Busy Aiken

Helge Harris

Joanna Reese

Loveland High School

Drew Docherty

Nick Henthorn

Zach Richards

Carter Schlesner

Jack Sexton

Cody Smith

Skylar Whalen

