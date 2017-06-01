Twenty-eight students given accolades
Loveland, Ohio – The Loveland Board of Education with Loveland Superintendent Chad Hilliker recognized 28 students during the April 18 Board Business Meeting for helping to create a culture of kindness in their school communities. The My Voice, My Choice Campaign is focused on creating a positive school climate for all students. The Board recognized the 28 students from each building for embodying the principles of the campaign. Board members presented each student with a certificate and a My Voice, My Choice shirt. Those recognized included (by building):
Loveland Early Childhood Center
Allie Craig
Patrick Furey
Alexis Rose
Caroline Smith
Loveland Primary School
Ellie Albers
Nate Kiem
Averyonna Long
Finley Plante
Loveland Elementary School
Olivia Bast
Caden Brock
Caitlyn Ferrer
Meredith Sicking
Macy Steiner
Loveland Intermediate School
Drew Hanson
Evan Huey
Andrew Klenke
Annalyse Powell
Kate Watson
Loveland Middle School
Busy Aiken
Helge Harris
Joanna Reese
Loveland High School
Drew Docherty
Nick Henthorn
Zach Richards
Carter Schlesner
Jack Sexton
Cody Smith
Skylar Whalen