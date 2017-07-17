Loveland’s 2017 Independence Day festivities kicked off with a variety of food trucks, a cornhole tournament, live music, a DJ and a children’s celebration in Nisbet Park. At 7 PM a parade featuring active and reserve military personnel as part of a mixed unit, children’s patriotic bicycles, wagons, or strollers, adults and children dressed as their favorite superheroes, patriotic pets, marching bands, musical groups, classic and custom cars, Boy and Girl Scouts, dance/drill/cheer groups, athletic organizations and teams began. Also present were a varitety of corporate, neighborhood, church, golf cart, and family floats.

Watch Loveland Magazine’s video coverage of this year’s patriotic celebration:

