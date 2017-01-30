Loveland, Ohio – The Loveland schools jazz program will hold its 18th annual Big Band Concert and Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser on Saturday, February 18, with performances by the two Loveland High School jazz bands and the Loveland Middle School Stage Band.

“We will serve about 400 meals and, as always, expect a large crowd to come just for the great entertainment,” said Jan Bush, one of the event organizers.

The Big Band Concert and Spaghetti Dinner is the primary fundraiser for the Loveland schools jazz program. Proceeds from the event directly fund trips to enhance the music education and experience for the high school jazz students. In addition to numerous excursions across the country over the years, the LHS jazz orchestra has performed on the U.S. Naval aircraft carrier Intrepid twice, has won the North American Music Festival and received honorable placements in other national competitions, and has been accompanied by legendary jazz trumpeter Maynard Ferguson.

The annual fundraising event was started in 2000 by then superintendent secretary Doris Osborne and Cheryl Maegly. Cheryl is wife of Bruce Maegly, who taught music at Loveland Middle School for 35 years and reinstated the high school jazz program in the early 1990s. Today, the high school jazz bands are led by LHS Jazz Band Director Bernardo Lopez, and the Middle School Stage Band is directed by LMS band teacher Chris Huening.

Current and former Loveland jazz band musicians have been selected as All-State musicians, to the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) District 14 Honor Bands, and as recipients of the Maegly Music Scholarship Award. The scholarship program was set up by the Loveland Music Boosters in 2014 to honor Mr. Maegly and his extensive contributions to the development of the music program at Loveland.

Location: Loveland High School, 1 Tiger Trail, Loveland, OH 45140

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2017 (Inclement weather make-up date: Sunday, February 19)

Time: Dinner seating is staggered (6:00; 6:15 and 6:30 p.m.), followed by performances by the LMS Stage Band (7:10 p.m.), the Jazz Studies Ensemble (JSE) at 7:50 p.m. and the Jazz, Commercial and Contemporary Group (JCC) at 8:30 p.m. Advance reservations are required for dinner.

Tickets: Dinner and concert ($13 for ages 10 and up; $7 for children under 10)

Concert only ($5; arrival after 7 p.m.) For more information and to reserve your tickets, email LovelandHighSchoolJazz@gmail.com .