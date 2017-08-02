Loveland Chipotle opens today

The first 50 customers will score a free Chipotle t-shirt!

To keep the celebration going, Chipotle will be at the Loveland Farmers’ Market on Aug. 8 with kid’s activities and the fresh vs. processed game where players can win $5 Farmers’ Market Vouchers and Chipotle BOGO prizes!

The new restaurant is located near the intersection of Loveland Madeira Road and East Kemper Road (10567 Loveland-Madeira Road, Loveland, OH 45140) and normal hours of operation will be 10:45 AM to 10 PM, seven days per week.

