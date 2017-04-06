25 students honored during varsity basketball game as part of the ‘My Voice, My Choice’ kindness campaign

Loveland, Ohio – The Loveland City School District salutes 25 students selected by each school for helping to create a culture of kindness. Superintendent Chad Hilliker formally recognized the students during the Loveland High School Tiger varsity basketball game by presenting each student with a certificate and shirt.

The My Voice, My Choice campaign is focused on creating a positive school climate for all students, calling on our students to stand up for their peers through their words and actions. The students recognized during the ceremony included:

Loveland Early Childhood Center

Eli Stagg

William Buringrud

Lilly Gutekunst

Esha Srivastava

Loveland Primary School

Joel Berres

Jackson Cocco

Adrianna Bzhikyan

Jonah Schmidt

Loveland Elementary School

Matthew King

Camelia Catan

Sydney Mertes

Alexa DelloStritto

Loveland Intermediate School

Molly Fritsch

AJ Dahlquist

Olivia Huff

Brady Steiner

Riley Loomis



Loveland Middle School

Jose’ Santin-Abarca

Vanessa Rivera

Matthew Copfer

Allie Fogel

Loveland High School

Tarah Wagner

Grace Fjelstul

Joey Hickey

Erica Perl

Like this: Like Loading...