25 students honored during varsity basketball game as part of the ‘My Voice, My Choice’ kindness campaign
Loveland, Ohio – The Loveland City School District salutes 25 students selected by each school for helping to create a culture of kindness. Superintendent Chad Hilliker formally recognized the students during the Loveland High School Tiger varsity basketball game by presenting each student with a certificate and shirt.
The My Voice, My Choice campaign is focused on creating a positive school climate for all students, calling on our students to stand up for their peers through their words and actions. The students recognized during the ceremony included:
Loveland Early Childhood Center
Eli Stagg
William Buringrud
Lilly Gutekunst
Esha Srivastava
Joel Berres
Jackson Cocco
Adrianna Bzhikyan
Jonah Schmidt
Loveland Elementary School
Matthew King
Camelia Catan
Sydney Mertes
Alexa DelloStritto
Loveland Intermediate School
Molly Fritsch
AJ Dahlquist
Olivia Huff
Brady Steiner
Riley Loomis
Loveland Middle School
Jose’ Santin-Abarca
Vanessa Rivera
Matthew Copfer
Allie Fogel
Loveland High School
Tarah Wagner
Grace Fjelstul
Joey Hickey
Erica Perl