by Todd Robinson,

Cincinnati, Ohio – It was a battle of the Tigers on Friday night as Loveland took on Withrow on the campus of Cincinnati State. This was an important ECC battle as Loveland came into the game in sole possession of second place and Withrow was among a four team group one game back.

With the fans of both teams sporting orange and black, the Withrow Tigers took down the Loveland Tigers 47-38.

Withrow hit a three pointer to open play and never trailed the rest of the game. After slowing the game down the last two minutes of the second quarter, Withrow took a 22-16 lead into the halftime, and after hitting a three pointer to open the fourth quarter, Withrow opened their biggest lead of the game at 12 points.

The gritty Loveland men battled back behind a 13-2 fourth quarter run as 6 different players scored during the comeback. With 3:02 left in the game, Loveland had narrowed the gap to one point, down 36-35. But, the rally took its toll on Loveland and Withrow scored the next 11 points before Loveland hit a three pointer at the buzzer to make the final score 47-38 in favor of Withrow.

Mitch Robinson led Loveland with 9 points and Drew Kluender kicked in 7. The loss knocked Loveland into a three way tie for second place in the ECC at 6-5 and evens their overall record at 9-9.

All photos by David Miller/Loveland Magazine © 2017.

