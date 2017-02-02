“Spose to be 58 in Loveland on Tuesday!”

Loveland, Ohio – The Loveland Frog made her annual appearance in Historic Downtown Loveland this morning and saw her shadow at sunrise. She proclaimed, “Six more weeks? Na… don’t think so. Spose to be 58 in Loveland on Tuesday!”

According to local folklore, if it is cloudy when the Loveland Frog emerges from the river on February 2nd, then the spring season will arrive early, If it is sunny, she will supposedly see her shadow and retreat back into the Little Miami River, and winter weather will persist for six more weeks.

Last February her prediction came true. She said, “Remarkably, 2016 will be the third year in a row for record global temperatures, and 2016 will be the warmest year ever recorded.”

Besides predicting an early end to the 2017 winter and a high temperature of 58-degrees next Tuesday, this morning she also re-croaked the recent prediction by NASA, “I don’t expect record years every year, but the ongoing long-term warming trend is clear.” *

She continued this morning, “We need to make sure people know that climate change is ALREADY causing huge problems for the frogs!” **

