Charlotte Knights outfielder Adam Engel, who hit seven home runs in May, was recalled by the Chicago White Sox Saturday to take the roster spot of infielder Tyler Saladino.

Saladino was placed on Chicago’s 10-day disabled list with back spasms.

Engel is hitting .221 (33-for-149) with 18 runs scored, 10 doubles, eight home runs and 17 RBIs. Engel’s eight home runs are tied for eighth in the International League.

Adam Engel is from Cincinnati, Ohio. He played college baseball at the University of Louisville where he drew raves for his blazing speed and impressive defensive ability, but he had a lot of trouble handling college pitching, hitting just .236/.367/.301 in his junior year. That was enough to knock him down to the 19th round in the 2013 draft, as it was clear his swing needed to be completely reworked in pro ball.

