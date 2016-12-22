Loveland, Ohio – The following will be inducted into the Loveland High School 2016 Athletic Hall of Fame. The Induction will be On Friday January 13, at half time of the Mens Varsity Basketball game vs Glen Este. Game time is 7:30 PM.

Samantha Wheeler

High School Accomplishments

Graduated from Loveland High School in 2010

Swimming 1, 2, 3, 4

Most Valuable Swimmer 3, 4

1st Team All FAVC 1, 2, 3, 4

200m Individual Medley and 100m Breast Stroke 2009

All-City 100m Breast Stroke 2009

FAVC Athlete of the Year 2009

State Qualifier Relays and 100m Breast Stroke 2009

5th All State 100m Breast Stroke 2009

FAVC Sportsman and Swimmer of the Year 2008-2009

All Ohio Award by Swimming Coaches Association 2009

Community Press Sportsman of the Year 2008-2009

Edward Jones Award 07-08 All FAVC Academic Team 3, 4

College: University of Cincinnati Swimming

Kevin Taylor

Loveland Athletic Achievement Award

Graduated from Loveland High School in 1972

30 Years Teacher and Coach Loveland School District

Middle School Wrestling Coach 1985-86 CHL Champs

Middle School Girls Basketball Coach 1986-87

Middle School Girls Track Coach 1987-91

Varsity Girls Softball Coach 1992

JV Girls Basketball Coach 1987-89

Varsity Girls Basketball Coach 1988-95

JV Football Coach 1985-90

LHS Freshman Football Coach 1994-95

Loveland High School Assistant Athletic Director 1995-2013

Loveland High School Facilities Manager 2013 to Present

Founder and Chairman of Present Hall of Fame

Retired from Teaching 2013

Shawn Richardson

High School Accomplishments

Graduated from Loveland High School in 1989

Soccer 1

Basketball 1, 2

Football 2, 3

First Ever Playoff Team 1986

All CHL Honorable Mention Linebacker 3

Wrestling 3 3rd in CHL League Meet

Baseball 1, 2, 3, 4

Tied Home Run Record (8) 3

Leading Hitter Award 3

Tiger Man Award 4

1st Team All CHL 3, 4

Cincinnati Post All Metro Team 3, 4

All Ohio 4 Ohio All Star Game 4

College: Motlow Baseball

Ron Ogden

High School Accomplishments

Graduated from Loveland High School in 1966

Varsity Football 1, 2, 3, 4 Captain 4

Honorable Mention All EHL 3

1st Team All EHL 4

Honorable Mention All-City 4

Claw Man Award 4

Varsity Baseball 2, 3, 4 All-Star Game 4

Varsity Track 1

Basketball 1, 2, 3

College: Wilmington 4yrs. Football and Baseball