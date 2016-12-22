Loveland, Ohio – The following will be inducted into the Loveland High School 2016 Athletic Hall of Fame. The Induction will be On Friday January 13, at half time of the Mens Varsity Basketball game vs Glen Este. Game time is 7:30 PM.
Samantha Wheeler
High School Accomplishments
Graduated from Loveland High School in 2010
Swimming 1, 2, 3, 4
Most Valuable Swimmer 3, 4
1st Team All FAVC 1, 2, 3, 4
200m Individual Medley and 100m Breast Stroke 2009
All-City 100m Breast Stroke 2009
FAVC Athlete of the Year 2009
State Qualifier Relays and 100m Breast Stroke 2009
5th All State 100m Breast Stroke 2009
FAVC Sportsman and Swimmer of the Year 2008-2009
All Ohio Award by Swimming Coaches Association 2009
Community Press Sportsman of the Year 2008-2009
Edward Jones Award 07-08 All FAVC Academic Team 3, 4
College: University of Cincinnati Swimming
Kevin Taylor
Loveland Athletic Achievement Award
Graduated from Loveland High School in 1972
30 Years Teacher and Coach Loveland School District
Middle School Wrestling Coach 1985-86 CHL Champs
Middle School Girls Basketball Coach 1986-87
Middle School Girls Track Coach 1987-91
Varsity Girls Softball Coach 1992
JV Girls Basketball Coach 1987-89
Varsity Girls Basketball Coach 1988-95
JV Football Coach 1985-90
LHS Freshman Football Coach 1994-95
Loveland High School Assistant Athletic Director 1995-2013
Loveland High School Facilities Manager 2013 to Present
Founder and Chairman of Present Hall of Fame
Retired from Teaching 2013
Shawn Richardson
High School Accomplishments
Graduated from Loveland High School in 1989
Soccer 1
Basketball 1, 2
Football 2, 3
First Ever Playoff Team 1986
All CHL Honorable Mention Linebacker 3
Wrestling 3 3rd in CHL League Meet
Baseball 1, 2, 3, 4
Tied Home Run Record (8) 3
Leading Hitter Award 3
Tiger Man Award 4
1st Team All CHL 3, 4
Cincinnati Post All Metro Team 3, 4
All Ohio 4 Ohio All Star Game 4
College: Motlow Baseball
Ron Ogden
High School Accomplishments
Graduated from Loveland High School in 1966
Varsity Football 1, 2, 3, 4 Captain 4
Honorable Mention All EHL 3
1st Team All EHL 4
Honorable Mention All-City 4
Claw Man Award 4
Varsity Baseball 2, 3, 4 All-Star Game 4
Varsity Track 1
Basketball 1, 2, 3
College: Wilmington 4yrs. Football and Baseball