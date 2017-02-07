SCA is the #1 killer of student athletes each year

Loveland, Ohio – Recently, an excellent opportunity was made available to athletes at Loveland High School. Loveland has partnered with mCORE™ — Mobile Cardiac Overview and Risk Evaluation — to screen athletes for the cardiac conditions and abnormalities which may put them at risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA).

mCORE partners with high schools and athletic organizations to give convenient and dependable heart screenings to students.

SCA is the #1 killer of student athletes each year, many of which could have been prevented with a simple examination like this. SCA is the result of unsuspecting cardiological disease or abnormalities which cause the heart to stop without warning or symptoms. Several student-athletes each year around the country are lost to this devastating tragedy, many of which could have been prevented with a simple examination like this.

Space is limited, Sign Up Today at www.mcoreathletes.com or for more information on mCORE and SCA please see video below:



mCORE: Dedicated to preventing sudden cardiac death in young athletes from mCORE on Vimeo.

Please see the Details on the Screening Date and Time Below:

Date: Monday March 20, 2017

Time: 8 AM – 4 PM

Location: LHS Wrestling Room

The time requirement is approximately 10-12 minutes per athlete. Each athlete will be given an EKG and Echo screening.

These tests typically cost more than $2000 in a clinical setting. The cost to you is $75. (The screening age range is 14-22 years). (Please contact mCORE should financial hardship preclude you from taking part)

Parents may use their Healthcare Spending Account or Flex Care Spending Account. All screenings are performed by a Registered Diagnostic Cardiac Sonographer and results are read by the mCORE Medical Director Dr. Kenneth Berkovitz, MD, Board Certified in Cardiovascular Disease, Interventional Cardiology and Internal Medicine. (Please contact mCORE should financial hardship preclude you from taking part)

ATHLETES MUST PRE-REGISTER ONLINE FOR THE SCREENING BY USING LINK OR VISITING

https://mcoreathletes.com/scheduler_schedule/?event=425

www.mCOREathletes.com

For questions, call Chad Ogden at 614-648-4656

