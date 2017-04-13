Team 5040 to compete in St. Louis April 26-29

Loveland, Ohio – The Loveland High School Robotics Team 5040 “Nuts and Bolts” has advanced to the World Championship competition in St. Louis April 26-29. It is the first World Championship competition in the program’s history. To quality, students competed in the FIRST Tech Challenge North Super-Regional Robotics Tournament – a four-day competition (March 29-April 1) that was comprised of 72 teams from 13 different states. Loveland High School Team 5040 earned the title Winning Alliance Captain of the FTC North Super Regional.

“I am very proud of the team’s hard work,” said LHS Robotics Mentor Chad Royal. “North Super Regional was a great experience for us. We had the opportunity to interact with over 1000 other students and mentors all interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education with a very diverse background. Using innovative problem solving skills and a lot of team work Loveland Team 5040 Nuts and Bolts was able to come away as Winning Alliance Captains, the highest honor in robot performance. We are looking forward to meeting teams from the South Super Regional as well as International teams at the World Championships in St. Louis.”

Like this: Like Loading...