Loveland, Ohio – Eight Loveland High School (LHS) students were recently selected by the Public Service Recognition-Cincinnati (PSR-C) Committee for their volunteer efforts. LHS student Katie McElveen was honored for her work with the Ronald McDonald House, and Olivia Piziali, Ben Cummins, Nick Griffiths, Sam Schwantes, Andy Schwantes, Jonah Smith, and Lauren Kahrs, for their work with Loveland’s NEST program. The students were presented with their 2017 Student Public Service Award on Fountain Square in Cincinnati Thursday, May 11.

“Student service is something we intentionally integrate into the student experience at Loveland High School, and we are extremely proud of these dedicated individuals for taking the initiative to give back to the community in this way,” said LHS Principal Peggy Johnson.

According to PSR-C, the students are being recognized during Public Service Recognition Week – a time set aside to pay tribute to the profession of public service and to recognize those individuals who have done an outstanding job during the year. The May 11 event will be PSR-C’s 29th recognition event.

Throughout the country, mayors, governors, agency leaders, communities and public service organizations participate in PSRW by issuing proclamations; hosting award ceremonies and special tribute events; and delivering messages about the value of public service. We encourage government leaders and public servants from all backgrounds to participate by showing appreciation to their employees and colleagues and by sharing stories of excellence in public service.

