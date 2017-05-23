Julie Carter to begin in administrator role at the start of the 2017-18 school year

Loveland, Ohio – Loveland Intermediate School (LIS) will have a new Assistant Principal next school year. Julie Carter comes to LIS from West Clermont Local Schools where she served as the student services supervisor since 2008. Carter began serving students in a teaching role in 2004 where she taught third grade at Willowville Elementary in the West Clermont district. She earned her bachelor’s degree from University of Cincinnati (UC) in 2004, her master’s in special education from UC in 2007, and her educational administration Ohio Principal Licensure from Xavier University in 2009.

“I am so excited to join the LIS Tiger Family for their focus on student-centered instructional practices, strong community involvement and collaborative approach to education” said Carter. “I can’t wait to begin working with the students and staff at LIS.”

“We are thrilled to have Mrs. Carter join our LIS Tiger Family,” said LIS Principal Garth Carlier. “Having served in a district role supervising the pre-kindergarten through grade 12 special education program at her last district, Mrs. Carter brings a unique depth of knowledge about creating an inclusive environment that will allow learners at all levels to be successful.”

Carter replaces former LIS Assistant Principal Gretchen Watts who requested to serve Loveland students by returning to the classroom. The contract for Carter was approved at the May 16 Board of Education Business Meeting.

