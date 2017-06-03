Loveland Magazine will adopt, honor, and uphold the commitments to the goals enshrined in the Paris Climate Accord and the Kyoto Protocol. We will increase our efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions in our personal lives and our workplace, create a clean energy economy, and stand for environmental justice. We will encourage local residents and communities to work together to advance local climate action to lower carbon emissions, clean energy solutions, and seek every opportunity to assert our leadership on this critical issue, so that future generations of Loveland children will have a healthy city in which to live and thrive.