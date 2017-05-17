LHS Student Leah Jordan – a leukemia survivor – accepts check on behalf of The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Loveland, Ohio – Loveland Middle School (LMS) students and staff donated time, effort and money to raise more than $6,100 for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society “Pennies for Patients” fundraiser.

“This far exceeded our goal and was a record-setting donation,” said LMS Teacher and Fundraising Coordinator Katie Rose. “This fundraiser was an unexpectedly great success. We couldn’t be more proud of LMS students’ and staff Tiger generosity.”

Students organized several fun fundraising activities during the campaign, including student authorship of letters asking businesses for donations for a raffle. The hard work culminated with a special assembly when former LMS student, current Loveland High School Senior Ambassador, and leukemia survivor Leah Jordan, accepted the donation on behalf of The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“I have so much respect for Leah and her journey,” said Rose, who taught Jordan during her tenure at LMS. “She inspires me and so many others every day. Her personal fundraising campaign ‘Love the Love 2.0’ ignited a desire to support an organization that helps so many in our local community. For our students to raise money so selflessly and generously in her honor lets me know that they, too, are inspired by her story. Loveland Middle School students and staff showed their respect for Leah and other cancer patients and survivors many times over. I am humbled by this demonstration of love and support for this worthy cause.”

BACKGROUND ON LEAH JORDAN:

