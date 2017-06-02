On June 6th Loveland Police Officer Amy Campbell will talk about self defense techniques

I’d like to introduce you to The Loveland Over-Fifty Group. The Loveland Over Fifty Group’s goal is to enrich the lives of local residents over 50 by offering opportunities for fun social events, lifelong learning and interaction within the community.

The intent of this group is to form friendships and bond within the group. I would like to form a “tribe” within the community where we can all share common interests and goals that lead to friendships.

Today's 50 is not your Grandpa's Fifty. Fifty is the time for creating new ideas, friendships, activities and volunteer opportunities. Do you want to travel? Let's find some places to go! Do you want to find some new interests? Let's find some new educational or others class opportunities! Do you have extra time and would like to volunteer? There are plenty of volunteer opportunities available for you to lend you talent. Loveland and the surrounding area has a great historic downtown, great nature sites, a new bustling expansion of the local downtown, wonderful artisans, sporting opportunities, and a new place for the farmer's market. Come explore with us and see what the city of Loveland and the surrounding area has to offer while making new friends!

Free June Event

Ladies Self Defense

The Trails of East Loveland

101 S. Third Street

Community Room

June 9th

2 until 4 PM

Loveland Police Officer Amy Campbell will talk about self defense techniques, safety awareness, and scams targeting our Over-Fifty population.

Campbell said, “Wear your everyday clothing to my seminar, because crime doesn’t pick the day that you wear your super-ninja outfit!”

This is an RSVP event – Please RSVP to lovelandoverfifty@yahoo.com.

(Street Parking is available)

To join Loveland Over-Fifty please send your name and email address to lovelandoverfifty@yahoo.com.