By Loveland Assistant Superintendent Keith Koehne

A public trust. A social contract. An opportunity for feedback.

We serve. In the Loveland City Schools, as in all aspiring excellent school districts, we have one singular purpose – to serve. First and foremost, we serve the students who enter our doors every school day. We also serve the parents and families who entrust their most precious loved ones to us every day. And we serve a community which cares deeply about its children and has invested in its great schools.

We serve. Our district goals of Growth, Innovation and Care are rooted in the belief that we exist to serve. We must support and challenge every single student to allow them to reach or exceed their individual potential. We must use our professional expertise and creative mindset to develop innovative learning experiences and programs that engage today’s learners and prepare them for their futures. We must ensure the safety and emotional security of every child we care for so that they go through school with the confidence to stretch themselves and make a positive difference in their world.

We serve. If we are to do this as effectively as possible, we must regularly ask you how we are doing, and that begins this year with what will become an annual Tiger parent survey. We want to know if you feel your children are striving, thriving, and cared for. We want to know if we are being good stewards of your public investment. We want to know if we are meeting our district goals to your deservedly high expectations. It is all about honest feedback and public trust.

You can access this online survey in the news section of the district website (lovelandschools.org) Monday, May 15, through Monday, May 22, and it should only take 5-10 minutes to complete. We hope that you will make time during the course of that week to provide us with the feedback that is so critical to ensure we are meeting your expectations.

Thank you so much for the trust you place in us every day.

