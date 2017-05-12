Barnes became the first school resource officer to serve in the Loveland Schools

Loveland, Ohio – Athletic Boosters President Jeff Williams told Loveland Magazine today that Loveland Police and School Resource Officer, Fred Barns will be the Grand Marshall of the Loveland Boosters’ 2017 Homecoming Parade. The parade will be Thursday, Oct 5 at 6:30 PM. The Homecoming Game is Friday, Oct 6 at 7 PM vs Walnut Hills Eagles

Barns announced his retirement from the Loveland Police Department at the May 9 City Council meeting. He began his law enforcement career with the Village of Seven Mile in 1986, and came to Loveland as a part-time officer in 1990. He became a full-time officer in 1992.

In 1998, Barnes received the Medal of Valor for confronting a violent subject with a knife who took a woman and baby hostage, negotiating everyone’s safe release. In 2002, Barnes became the first school resource officer for the City of Loveland, and in 2015, became the 14th officer in Ohio to be recognized as a Master School Resource Officer by the Ohio School Resource Officers Association.

Barns was one of the first Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate (A.L.I.C.E.) instructors and sparked innovations in safety around the Loveland district.

Bio information from the City of Loveland.

