Loveland, Ohio – Loveland City School District superintendent Chad Hilliker’s last day on the job will be July 31. The Hamilton County Educational Services Center has hired Hilliker as their assistant superintendent.

Hilliker has been superintendent of the Loveland City School District since May 1, 2013.

The Loveland Board of education Board has scheduled a special meeting for Monday, May 22 to discuss plans for hiring a new superintendent. The time of the meeting has not been announced.

