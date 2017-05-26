A Press release from the Loveland City School District:

Loveland Board of Education makes decision to engage professional search firm; Board Special Meeting set for June 6

The Loveland City School District today announces the search for the superintendent of the progressive, vibrant destination school district is ongoing. At the May 25 special meeting of the Loveland Board of Education, board members approved hiring a professional firm to conduct the search for the next educational leader. Additionally, the Board set a Special Meeting for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, for the purpose of selecting a firm to hire.

“In Loveland, we understand that because of our dedicated approach to the complete student experience we are a destination school district for families, and the Board of Education is confident we will find the right leader to ensure we continue to provide the best for our students,” said Board of Education President Dave Blumberg.

The action comes following the announcement that Loveland Superintendent Chad Hilliker is leaving to serve as the assistant superintendent of the Hamilton County Educational Service Center. Hilliker will remain in the role of superintendent until July 31.

“We are extremely pleased with the way the district has advanced under the leadership of Mr. Hilliker, and we offer a heartfelt congratulations on his new role,” said Blumberg. “The responsibility before the five members of our Board of Education is great. The Board represents the entire Tiger Family, and our community can expect this to be a transparent search process. We all share the same vision of creating a world-class experience for our students that is at the same time uniquely Tiger. We feel strongly we will find the right leader to advance that vision.

“Until that leader is announced, we know that the true strength of the administrative team lies in each administrator’s dedication to continuing to develop the complete student experience – from the people we hire, to the programs we invest in, to the buildings where those two worlds come together – at every level of administration – that laser-focus on advancing our three big goals of Tiger academic growth, Tiger innovation and Tiger care will not waiver.”

Once established, the Board will communicate an executive search timeline. The expectation is to have a new superintendent in place prior to Mr. Hilliker’s departure July 31.

Like this: Like Loading...