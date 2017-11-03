Lynn Oury: “Neal has a common sense approach to problem solving.”

by Lynn Oury,

My husband, Neal Oury of 34 years, was born and raised in Loveland, and graduated from Loveland Hurst High School in 1975. We currently live in the home Neal built 30 years ago, and where we have raised our two children. Neal has been active in our community, volunteering his time with several organizations and has served on previous city committees. Neal is currently the Material Sales Manager for Eads Fence Co. and the manager of our downtown local business; Loveland Hardware General Store. It is there that he hones his skills; that of organization, vision for the future of the company, hard work, and excellent customer service. As well, Neal is not afraid to get in the trenches and face conflict.

I am proud of his tenacity to overcome struggles, as well as his sense of teamwork to help others.

Neal has a big heart. He cares about his family, friends and community. Neal has a common sense approach to problem solving. As well, he will seek the wisdom of others whom he respects to gain understanding and knowledge. These attributes, as well as those listed above, are endearing to me. I am proud of his tenacity to overcome struggles, as well as his sense of teamwork to help others.

If elected, Neal will bring these attributes and skill sets to our Loveland City Council. Neal has a vision of vast community input, and a Loveland that includes a more cooperative and respectful City Council.

Please Vote for my husband, Neal Oury for Loveland City Council on November 7th!

We deserve better!