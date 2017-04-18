I wonder if we are in for more the same – buildings that are too tall for the historic district, lacking any charm or character, and lacking compatibility with the architecture of historic Loveland. This is an “Open Letter” to Loveland City Manager Dave Kennedy by Loveland resident, Mary Ann Lynn.

Mr. Kennedy,

Like many residents of Loveland, I am growing increasingly concerned regarding planned development in historic Loveland. I am extremely disappointed in the design, eye appeal and lack of historic compatibility of the Loveland Station development. When I hear there is another planned development in the works for the current site of Loveland City Hall, I wonder if we are in for more the same – buildings that are too tall for the historic district, lacking any charm or character, and lacking compatibility with the architecture of historic Loveland. In fact, at four stories, the new development at the city hall site would be an even worse dynamic.

Relative to these concerns, I have several questions.

Is there a finalized plan/street scape in place for the building that would replace Loveland city hall? Can this be viewed by the public at city hall? Has this plan (design/composition -retail/office/government) been approved to move forward, or is there still more planning and approval that needs to occur? Will final plans be approved prior to demolition of the existing building and the trees in front of city hall? What architectural guildelines/requirements exist for new construction in historic Loveland? Are these available on the website or elsewhere for public review? I understand this type of project falls under the jurisdiction of the Loveland “CIC.” Is CIC part of the City of Loveland or a separate entity? Who sits on the CIC?

Relative to these concerns, I have several questions. I don’t know if it is appropriate for you to answer these independently, or if I will be able to direct these toward city council at the upcoming meeting 4/25.

On a smaller scale, but related topic, the new “Welcome to Historic Loveland” sign in Veteran’s Park on Loveland Avenue completely misses the mark! There is nothing charming or historic looking about that signage. Again, it makes me wonder about any architectural guidelines in place to ensure new additions, big or small, are consistent with and support the “historic” district that represents the very heart and soul of our community. Was this sign design approved by a specific committee? By Loveland City Council? By a single individual?

I would like to know which of these questions are best addressed with council at their bi-weekly meeting.

Thank you,

Mary Ann Lynn

Loveland, Ohio

Installation and maintenance of heating and cooling systems in Loveland, Ohio Rick Ogden Heating & Air Conditioning is a family owned company.

Like this: Like Loading...