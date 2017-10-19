Meet the Candidates for Loveland School Board on Wednesday, October 25

Loveland Chamber and Loveland Magazine partner to bring you Meet the School Board Candidates Night

Loveland Middle School Media Center

801 South Lebanon Rd.

Wednesday October 25 at 7 PM

Doors Open at 6:30 PM

by David Miller, Publisher

I am pleased that Loveland Magazine can partner this year with the Little Miami River Chamber Alliance to bring the candidates for a seat on the Loveland School Board together in one room to face voters and their questions. This election is certainly one of the most consequential for District voters in decades. The Board that sits in January 2018 will choose a new superintendent, make decisions about school facilities and crowded classrooms, and possibly be asking voters for more money within the next eighteen months.

Voters will have the opportunity to meet the candidates at 6:30 PM and at 7 PM the candidates will begin presenting their case and asking for your vote.

The forum will be moderated by former Board President Dr. Judy McClanahan. McClanahan and her husband Stephen have lived in the Loveland District for 31 years. McClanahan has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky in Pharmacy and a PH.D. from the University of Kentucky in Pharmaceutical Sciences. She did her post-doctoral work at the University of North Carolina School of Pharmacy in Chapel Hill. She was active in the PTA and established a Publishing Center for the students in the elementary building. In 1997, she was elected to the Loveland Board of Education and subsequently served 12 years on the Board. During this time Judy served as President of the Board three times.

LOVELAND MAGAZINE TV will be broadcasting the forum “live” on Loveland Magazine’s Facebook page, so, people that cannot be at the forum to meet the candidates in person, can watch it wherever they are. Folks can watch on their smartphones, tablets, computers, or even on the widescreen of their smart TV in their family room. Organize your own watch party.

The forum will be rebroadcast on both our Facebook Page and at www.lovelandmagazine.com so folks can watch at any time leading right up to election day.

Residents can comment in “real-time” on the Loveland Magazine Facebook page during the live broadcast or afterward by watching the re-broadcast.

At the Forum, residents will be putting their questions into a “hat,” and all questions will be screened for duplicates. McClanahan will ask as many questions as time allows.

CeeCee Collins, President of the Little Miami River Chamber Alliance said, “I feel it is important to allow the residents and voters to meet and ask questions prior to going to vote on November 7. Our intent is to provide the community the opportunity to ask questions and make an informed choice when voting.”

There will be a similar Meet the Candidates Night for candidates for Loveland City Council on October 26, at 7 PM at the Loveland Middle School Media Center. Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge and former Loveland Mayor Brad Greenberg will be the moderator.

The doors will open at 6:30 PM on both nights.



