Clermont County residents who have an interest in assisting with the direction of local addiction and mental health services in the county are invited to contact the Clermont County Mental Health and Recovery Board (CCMHRB) about volunteer positions on its Board of Directors.

There are currently two vacancies on CCMHRB’s Board of Directors. As of July 1, there will be an additional four vacancies, as four current board members will have served their full terms and will be leaving the Board.

The Board of County Commissioners is responsible for appointing eight members of the board. Three of the vacant positions will be appointed by the County Commissioners, from applications gathered and reviewed by the CCMHRB. Applicants must be a resident of the county and have an interest in mental health and/or alcohol/drug issues.

Three positions will be appointed by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OMHAS), which is responsible for appointing six board members. Priorities for these OMHAS appointments will be to a person who has received services for mental health issues or alcohol and/or drug use, a family member of someone who has or had a mental health or addiction issue, or someone who is working or has worked in the mental health or addiction field, or who has been involved in advocating for mental health and/or alcohol/drug services.

The selected individuals will be part of a 14-member board representing a variety of interests, including professionals from the mental health and alcohol/drug fields, family members, individuals in recovery, and community representatives. The board meets monthly on the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m.; members also are involved periodically in committee meetings. Terms for Board members are four years, and a member can serve two terms.

CCMHRB is the local board of alcohol, drug addiction, and mental health services. It is the county agency responsible for planning, monitoring, evaluating, and funding all mental health and addiction services in the county provided through public dollars.

If you are interested in serving on the Board, please send a letter of interest and a resume to CCMHRB at 2337 Clermont Center Drive, Batavia, OH 45103 or by email to cknoblauch@ccmhrb.org. For more information, call the CCMHRB office at 513.732.5400.

Like this: Like Loading...