Milford’s 12th Annual Art Affaire Set for September 23

2016 Art Affaire Best of Show winner, David L. Hunt, with The Last of the Apple Trees

Premier art and fine crafts show features a spectacular array of art, music, food

Milford, Ohio – August 2, 2017—The Greater Milford Area Historical Society (GMAHS), in association with Lykins Energy Solutions, will present the 12th Annual Art Affaire – Milford’s premier art and fine crafts show – on Saturday, September 23, 11 AM until 5 PM. This event is free and open to the public and will be held, rain or shine, on a closed three-block section of Main Street (U.S. Route 50) in historic Milford, Ohio 45150.

Art Affaire continues to expand, and this year’s event will feature 115 local and regional artists. “Each year we work on improving Art Affaire based on feedback and recommendations from our sponsors, artists and the local community,” said Donna Amann, administrator, GMAHS. “This will be our third year on Main Street, and we’re delighted to return to this historic venue. The added benefit of the local shops and restaurants adds to the charm of this popular community event.”

The 2017 Art Affaire will include 40 percent new artists. “We certainly welcome our returning artists,” comments Mary Ward, artist coordinator, Art Affaire. “And, we are pleased that the show’s reputation is attracting a growing number of entries, which helps us present a line-up that is continually new and fresh for visitors.”

“I want to congratulate GMAHS on an excellent art show,” comments 2016 Art Affaire artist, Lisa Inglert. “I wish every art show could be just like this one. GMAHS wins my award for one of the most organized and smoothly run art shows that I have ever participated in – and, I had terrific sales on top of it.”

The 12th Annual Art Affaire will feature:

A record-breaking115 juried local and regional artists exhibiting and selling original works in painting, drawing, photography, paper, collage, ceramics/clay, sculpture, wood, glass, mosaics, mixed media, jewelry, wearable art, fiber art, and basketry.

A number of demonstrating artists, including the Ohio Valley Woodturners Guild; Wade McCarren and O’Neal Johnston, wood carving; June Ludwick, pine needle baskets; Elizabeth Kindle, basket weaving; and more.

A variety of strolling musical entertainment including Civil War guitarist, Steve Ball; the Roaring 20’s Barbershop Quartet; and, the Ladies Living History Group.

musical entertainment including Civil War guitarist, Steve Ball; the Roaring 20’s Barbershop Quartet; and, the Ladies Living History Group. Local radio station, WOBO 88.7 FM, broadcasting live from Art Affaire.

Food by 20 Brix, Lehr’s Prime Market, Padrino Italian and Tickled Sweet; and wine and beer from Lehr’s Prime Market. The event will feature two hospitality tents where visitors can relax and enjoy refreshments.

An expanded Community Cultural Tent featuring local and regional arts-related organizations including Artsy Fartsy, Cincinnati Art Museum, Clermont Chorale, Clermont County Public Library, Historic Milford Association, Milford Public Library, and Milford Theatre Guilde. The Ohio Arts Council helped fund the Community Cultural Tent with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

Art Affaire is presented by the Greater Milford Area Historical Society in association with Lykins Energy Solutions. Key sponsorship is provided by the Historic Milford Association (HMA), the City of Milford, PDQ Buildings and Proforma Albrecht & Company; with added support from a number of Milford and Miami Township businesses including Accounting Plus LLC, Angels House of Music, Eric Campman, Mike Castrucci Auto Group, Clermont Equipment, DCA Certified Public Accountants, DER Development, Evans Funeral Home, Miami Township, Park National Bank, Recreation Outlet, Row House Gallery, Doug Smithson Insurance, Sora’s Towing, That Shop in Milford, Ulmer’s Auto Care and Wiebold Studio.

For more information, visit www.MilfordHistory.net or follow the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/artaffaire.

About Greater Milford Area Historical Society

The Greater Milford Area Historical Society, Inc. (a 501c3, non-profit) was founded in 1967 with the purpose of emphasizing the history of Milford. A small historic museum was started at 114 Main Street. In 1983, the Society relocated to its present location, Promont, located at 906 Main Street, Milford, Ohio. Promont was the home of John M. Pattison, 43rd Governor of Ohio and the only governor from Clermont County. In addition to improvements to the Museum, the Society has expanded its historical programs and collaborative initiatives in the community; and, also broadened its scope to include Miami Township. The GMAHS is especially proud of its Partners-in-Education programs in the Milford schools, an award winning effort of the Society’s volunteers; the project to record oral histories of local residents; genealogy services; and, its annual Art Affaire, Milford’s premier art and fine craft show. For more information, visit www.milfordhistory.net.