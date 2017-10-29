Neal Oury responds to Ron and Fran Patterson and Tim Canada

by Neal Oury,

For the THIRD time, I am making transparent the information regarding the law suits in which I have been named and my experience with personal bankruptcy. Regardless of Ron and Fran Patterson, of Patterson Plumbing and Tim Canada, of Bond Furniture and their motive in bringing these to light AGAIN, this has become way more then bad politics. While I do recognize that as an individual seeking public office, such matters are up for public scrutiny, I will address each case individually. For this group to continue to attack me and attempt to damage my reputation, is not only incomprehensible, it is borderline harassment.

With regard to the lawsuits mentioned, I’ve spent thirty plus years in the property management and the building and construction business, and sadly, law suits are a reality of these industries. Of the suits in which I was named, all suits were related to real estate and only four were deemed by the court to hold merit. These four have to do with filing for personal bankruptcy protection.

With regard to my filing for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, I will be honest it was an extremely difficult time for my family and me. As a culmination of the economic downturn in 2008-2010, the housing market and remodeling business depleted to nothing. My mortgage on my business property was with 5/3 Bank who called my mortgage due. Unfortunately the economy did not recover and the lack of business led to a situation where I was not able to meet my financial obligations. However painful the experience, I took responsibility, made reparations, and continue today following through on my commitment to pay that debt. It has been a long and difficult road, but as the saying goes, what doesn’t kill us makes us stronger. I believe it’s these personal challengers that I’ve faced and overcome that give me an understanding of the struggles many of our residents may be facing. More, my ability to overcome them speaks to my integrity and strength of character.

Since the Patterson’s have currently specifically identified each case, I feel obligated to provide the specific details of each suit. Therefore, please refer to the spreadsheet breaking down each case, by case number, detailing each complaint and their outcome along with a summary above.

I have repeatedly said, I will be accountable, open and honest with the community. Ethics is important to me. I will make sound and moral judgments in my decisions and my actions. Community engagement is necessary, I will participate in collecting residents’ and businesses’ input, and actively work to make a difference for the City of Loveland’s future. If elected, as a member of Loveland’s City Council, I will listen and respect the opinions of all council members, business owners, residents and guest. I will bring to this body a skill set of organization, rational decision making and a inclination to detail with honesty, common sense and integrity.

Respectfully submitted, Neal Oury

Neal Oury is a first-time candidate for Loveland City Council

