Ned Portune is a candidate for the Loveland Board of Education

Mr. Portune and his wife Lisa have lived in Loveland since 1998 and have 3 children who spent their entire school careers attending each of Loveland’s schools. Grant, Loveland

Class of 2013, graduated with a degree in Engineering and Physics from the University of Virginia and is an engineer at Rolls Royce in Indianapolis. Erin, a fully-included student with disabilities, was a 2017 Loveland graduate and will be attending Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina. Jack, Loveland Class of 2020, is an Honor Student at LHS and is a member of the Loveland Golf and Baseball teams.