Ned Portune is a candidate for the Loveland Board of Education

Mr. Portune and his wife Lisa have lived in Loveland since 1998 and have 3 children who spent their entire school careers attending each of Loveland’s schools. Grant, Loveland
Class of 2013, graduated with a degree in Engineering and Physics from the University of Virginia and is an engineer at Rolls Royce in Indianapolis. Erin, a fully-included student with disabilities, was a 2017 Loveland graduate and will be attending Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina. Jack, Loveland Class of 2020, is an Honor Student at LHS and is a member of the Loveland Golf and Baseball teams.
Vice President Information Systems & Technology – Cold Jet, LLC (Loveland, OH)
25+ years engineering, web, and technology experience
15+ Years – SDRC (Siemens), Milford, OH
8+ Years – GE Aviation, Evendale, OH
Member of Loveland Athletic Boosters
Member of Loveland Music Boosters
Member of Loveland Schools Foundation
Member of the national Williams Syndrome Association
Past Board Member of the national Williams Syndrome Association
Served on the LCSD Communications Committee
Served on the Loveland School Levy Committee
Past Coach for Various Loveland Youth Sports teams
Coach/administrator for SWOL Baseball team(s)
Member University of Cincinnati Alumni Association
Member of Epiphany United Methodist Church
Bachelor of Science, University of Cincinnati-1992