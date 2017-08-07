Ned Portune is a candidate for the Loveland Board of Education

EDITOR’S NOTE:
Ned Portune is a candidate for the Loveland School Board and provided this Candidate Statement to Loveland Magazine.
 

Loveland Magazine invites all candidates for public office in the 45140 zip code or within the Loveland City School District boundary to send a similar Candidate Statement for publication.

 

Mr. Portune and his wife Lisa have lived in Loveland since 1998 and have 3 children who spent their entire school careers attending each of Loveland’s schools.  Grant, Loveland

Ned Portune and family

Class of 2013, graduated with a degree in Engineering and Physics from the University of Virginia and is an engineer at Rolls Royce in Indianapolis. Erin, a fully-included student with disabilities, was a 2017 Loveland graduate and will be attending Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina. Jack, Loveland Class of 2020, is an Honor Student at LHS and is a member of the Loveland Golf and Baseball teams.

 
Within the Loveland School system, Mr. Portune’s children have been involved with, and participated in Football, Baseball, Ski Club, Golf, Marching Band, Wind and Symphonic Band, Show Choir, CREW, Honor Society, Lego Robotics, FTC Robotics, Science Olympics and Tech Olympics. In addition, his children have participated in the Gifted program, Post-secondary program, and the IEP/special needs process.
 
Professional Background

Vice President Information Systems & Technology – Cold Jet, LLC (Loveland, OH)

25+ years engineering, web, and technology experience

15+ Years –  SDRC (Siemens), Milford, OH

8+ Years – GE Aviation, Evendale, OH

Organizational Memberships

Member of Loveland Athletic Boosters

Member of Loveland Music Boosters

Member of Loveland Schools Foundation

Member of the national Williams Syndrome Association

Past Board Member of the national Williams Syndrome Association

Served on the LCSD Communications Committee

Served on the Loveland School Levy Committee

Past Coach for Various Loveland Youth Sports teams

Coach/administrator for SWOL Baseball team(s)

Member University of Cincinnati Alumni Association

Member of Epiphany United Methodist Church

Education

Bachelor of Science, University of Cincinnati-1992

Personal statement
 
“I believe in a public education system that empowers, encourages and supports our students each year from Preschool to 12 to achieve to the highest levels they are capable through a culture of high expectations and an infrastructure of effective and diverse support. I have worked for this as a parent of three students in the district, and I believe my experiences, both within the school system and through my professional career, can bring value to the district as a whole as well.”
 
 
 

