New McCluskey Automotive corporate headquarters in Loveland near opening

On January 6, 2016, developers for McCluskey Automotive went before the Loveland Planning and Zoning Commission for review of plans for a new corporate headquarters in the Loveland Commerce Park at 179 Commerce Boulevard. The plans for the 42,000 square foot facility have quickly taken shape, and the facility anticipates to open in early fall according to city zoning coordinator, Eva Parker. The facility is expected to bring approximately 80 jobs to the city.

The new McCluskey building is intended to serve not only as corporate headquarters for the car dealership but as a center for repair, maintenance, detailing, and car inventory behind the new building. The original plans failed to meet code by planting an evergreen tree per 5000 square feet of parking lot, a requirement presumably filled or else waived.

City Hall has seen the new facility as a major success for the city, and displays a rendering of the new building in the lobby. The new headquarters will no doubt encourage Loveland’s economic growth.

Like this: Like Loading...