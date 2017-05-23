Loveland, Ohio – School Board President, David Blumberg told Loveland Magazine in an email this morning, “The jury is still deliberating with no verdict. The jury will return Thursday at 3:30 to continue.” Blumberg was responding to whether the Board had made a decision at their Monday night meeting “To discuss plans for hiring a new superintendent.”

About twenty-five residents showed up for Monday’s meeting. Nine spoke to weigh in on the decision.

The statement from the Board office is:

No action was taken by the Board of Education during the May 22 special meeting, and the Board members remain in discussions. There is another special meeting of the Board scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the LIS/LMS Media Center to continue those discussions.

Superintendent Chad Hilliker has resigned to take another job. (BOE meeting Monday to discuss new superintendent)

