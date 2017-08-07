Ohio Division of Unclaimed Funds warns of scam

Ohioans searching for their unclaimed funds are encouraged to work directly with the Division of Unclaimed Funds.

Columbus, Ohio – The Division of Unclaimed Funds is warning Ohioans about a website claiming they must pay a fee to have their missing money returned. The website, www.neverclaimed.com, tells consumers that they will receive their missing money after paying varying fees, ranging from $12.00 to $29.99.

It does not cost anything to retrieve unclaimed funds from the division, and the website, www.neverclaimed.com, is not affiliated with the division.

The website is also providing false details regarding Ohio properties and fraudulent claim forms. This form cannot be accepted by the division.

Some scam victims found the website via online search engines. Others were called by the company with a phone number of 866-955-1623.

“We are committed to returning to Ohioans what is rightfully theirs,” Division of Unclaimed Funds Superintendent Yaw Obeng said. “Unfortunately, others aren’t, and this scam is taking money out of Ohioans’ pockets instead of putting it back.”

Ohioans searching for their unclaimed funds are encouraged to work directly with the division, either online or by calling 877-644-6823.

