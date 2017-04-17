!!!Annual Open House Promotion!!! You’re invited to the Open House Meet the Experts and Learn Karate Secrets Come join us at our Spring 2017 OPEN HOUSE We will be sharing all that our school has to offer. From demonstrations by current students and instructors, full class lessons a plenty, lessons in karate techniques, board breaking, and our exclusive anti-bullying/predator prevention system called ARMOR! We are excited to announce our “ARMOR” program is now the signature go to anti-bullying education program for the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio as their service! And there will be ample chances for you and your little ones to come up on deck to participate! Once a Year Exclusive Promotional Offer! If you sign up at Open House you will receive 50% off -first year’s membership! *percentage is discounted from standard membership rates. *does not stack with other promotional offers (such as the family discount) How do I sign up? Please let us know you are coming – so we can plan to see you there!!! We are expecting a large turnout, and when you let us know you are dropping by we can plan accordingly. You can RSVP via email at pmaloveland@gmail.com and if for some reason you don’t RSVP – we still want you to come during Event Hours! We will welcome you at the door! When? Saturday May 20th 10:30-4:00 pm Where? PRO Martial Arts Loveland / 784 Loveland Miamiville Rd, Loveland, OH 45140