|
Meet the Experts and Learn Karate Secrets
Come join us at our
Spring 2017 OPEN HOUSE
We will be sharing all that our school has to offer. From demonstrations by current students and instructors, full class lessons a plenty, lessons in karate techniques, board breaking, and our exclusive anti-bullying/predator prevention system called ARMOR!
We are excited to announce our “ARMOR” program is now the signature go to anti-bullying education program for the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio as their service!
And there will be ample chances for you and your little ones to come up on deck to participate!