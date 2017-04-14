“We believe in the ongoing training and development of our staff and see it as a worthy investment in the future of the company.”
Loveland, Ohio – Paxton’s Grill is hiring employees for their new sister restaurant adjacent to their current location in Historic Downtown Loveland right on the Loveland Bike Trail.
Bike Trail Junction will open around the end of May and the beginning of June.
Go HERE to find an application, then call 513-583-1717 to make an appointment.
Bike Trail Junction is looking to fill all daily staff positions of a typical restaurant, from management – to cooks and servers.
“We believe that only a happy and professional staff can give the level of personal service we demand.”
