Peter Matuszak at Loveland High School named National Merit Scholarship Commended Student

Peter Matuszak honored by being named one of the best of the best academically in the nation

Loveland, Ohio – The Loveland City School District has announced that Loveland High School (LHS) Senior Peter Matuszak was named in the 63rd National Merit Scholarship Program as a Commended Student. Commended Students are named on the basis of a nationally applied Selection Index score.

“This recognition is a testament to the academic ability Peter Matuszak has shown; he is now a scholar who stands among the best of the best in the nation,” said Peggy Johnson, LHS principal. “We are thrilled for him, and sincerely congratulate him on this honor.”

Established in 1955, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) is a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance. It was established for the sole purpose of managing the National Merit Scholarship Program. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 420 business organizations and higher education institutions that share the NMSC’s goal of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence. Students qualify by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

