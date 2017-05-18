Loveland, Ohio – “We estimate 7,000-8,000 in attendance throughout the day,” said CeeCee Collins, the President of the Little Miami River Chamber Alliance. She was speaking about the chamber’s 4th Annual Loveland Food Truck Rally held last Saturday at Shoppers Haven Plaza on Loveland-Madeira Road.

“The Loveland Food Truck Rally was blessed with great weather! We had a record high crowd this year. It was so fun to see all different age groups of the community out having a good time! I think pretty much everyone came through for some foodie fun from one of the 22 Food Trucks on site. We owe a special thank you to all of our sponsors and Oikos Church for organizing and running the children’s zone! It was a great time by all with Spring Masters Tumbling, Pro Martial Arts, The Mark Hayden Band and The Counting Skeleton’s all performing on stage!”

These photos were taken by Loveland Magazine Publisher, David Miller © 2017

