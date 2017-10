Former Loveland School Resource Officer and Loveland Cop Fred Barnes was the Grand Marshall of the 2017 Loveland High School Homecoming Parade

Loveland, Ohio, The 2017 Loveland High School Homecoming Parade (Annual Candy Throw & Catch) hosted by the Loveland Athletic Boosters was held on October 5. These (© 2017 Loveland Magazine) photos were taken by Loveland Magazine along the parade route in the West Loveland Historic District.

Like this: Like Loading...