by David Miller

Clepper Park, Union Township, Ohio – From every “walk” of life, folks gathered on Saturday, “marching” to help make it possible that more babies be born healthy. It was the annual Clermont County March of Dimes – “March for Babies”. Every person you see in these photos has their own story to tell, or will tell you the story about their friend or loved one – even those not yet old enough will someday tell their story. Some stories, well almost all of them will be about the scariest time of someone’s life. There is still great sadness in those stories for many, and other stories of now, happy, healthy children growing into young adults. There are many siblings absent in these photos, because of birth problems too difficult to yet mend. The annual walk, raises needed money to prevent premature birth, and funds the research that made it possible for the preemies to survive their all too soon entry into the world.

All of the people you see here were there Saturday for the same thing, to support one another and to raise the dollars, March for Babies needs to fund the research for fighting birth defects and premature birth. All babies, whether they‘re born early or right on time, benefit from advances in prenatal and postpartum care made possible by the March of Dimes. The money they raised is a lifeline for babies in the NICU, connecting them with the critical treatments and care they need right here in Greater Cincinnati.

Moms, dads, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends walked because they have personally seen the miracles and help, March of Dimes provides.

(Photos by David Miller/Loveland Magazine © 2017)

It is still possible to support the March for Babies by making a donation

