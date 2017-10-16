[Photo Album] Tiger Volleyball

Loveland, Ohio – These © 2017 Loveland Magazine photos were taken at the womens varsity volleyball game on Saturday, September 30 in the Tiger Gym against Mount Notre Dame.

The Tigers finished the regular season 14-0 in the ECC and 20-2 overall with a win Saturday, October 14 by beating Oak Hills 25-12, 25-23, 25-16. They won the ECC Championship for the second time in the last six years.

Postseason play begins on October 21 for the Tigers after a first-round bye. They will play either Fairfield (13-7) or Edgewood (9-10) at Lakota West High School at 1:30 PM. View the Vandalia 1 District bracket at the bottom of this story.

Click on a photo to view a larger image.

Jarvis Global is an investment advisory firm in Symmes Township, Ohio which offers private portfolio management and retirement services to high net worth individuals.

Like this: Like Loading...