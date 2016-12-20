Loveland, Ohio – The Loveland Women handily defeated Anderson in the Tiger gym on Saturday afternoon, upping their record to 5 – 2 (3 – 2). The stingy, Tiger defense held Anderson to 12 points in the first half and it was 16 – 45 at the start of the 4th.
Courtney Henthorn, the Tiger’s 6’1″ Sophomore Center, with 6-9 shooting from the field, led all scorers with 14 and pulled down 7 rebounds. Sophomore, 6’1″ Marie Plitt put in 8 points, including 9 rebounds and 5 assists.
See full game stats below.
The women play St. Ursula Wednesday night at 7:30 PM in the Tiger gym.
All photos © David Miller/Loveland Magazine 2016. (Email to ask about purchasing photos) Click on each image to see them full size.
|Saturday, December 17, 2016
|
|
|
|
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
|
|AND
|4
|8
|4
|13
|29
|
|
|LVL
|16
|14
|15
|12
|57
|
|
|
|Anderson
|Elizabeth Homan
|2-17
|1-7
|1-2
|1
|2
|3
|2
|7
|0
|2
|4
|6
|Natalie Dorsten
|4-11
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|9
|Taylor Herbert
|0-3
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Karley Steiner
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Sarah Rantenen
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Katie Kelly
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|2
|6
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|CALDWELL,Elizab
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Megan Sullivan
|2-6
|1-3
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|SHELLENBERGER,L
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Teagan Vogel
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|VONHOLLE,Mallor
|1-6
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|OREB
|DREB
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|PTS
|
|12-52
|3-15
|2-8
|8
|13
|21
|5
|18
|1
|14
|13
|29
|
|23.1%
|20.0%
|25.0%
|
|Loveland
|Madi McDermott
|2-3
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Jenna Stanton
|2-6
|2-3
|0-0
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|6
|Kate Garry
|2-8
|2-5
|0-0
|4
|5
|9
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|Sammi Riede
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Courtney Henthorn
|6-9
|0-0
|2-2
|4
|3
|7
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Kristen Oshima
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Marie Plitt
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|6
|9
|5
|2
|0
|4
|1
|8
|Taylor Thole
|1-2
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Jillian Hayes
|1-9
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|5
|Alyson Yeager
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaitlin Becker
|0-1
|0-0
|2-2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Colleen Swift
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Katelyn Warden
|3-7
|3-7
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|9
|Anna Cooper
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|OREB
|DREB
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|PTS
|
|21-54
|8-17
|7-12
|19
|28
|47
|14
|12
|2
|22
|15
|57
|
|38.9%
|47.1%
|58.3%
|
Related