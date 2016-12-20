Loveland, Ohio – The Loveland Women handily defeated Anderson in the Tiger gym on Saturday afternoon, upping their record to 5 – 2 (3 – 2). The stingy, Tiger defense held Anderson to 12 points in the first half and it was 16 – 45 at the start of the 4th.

Courtney Henthorn, the Tiger’s 6’1″ Sophomore Center, with 6-9 shooting from the field, led all scorers with 14 and pulled down 7 rebounds. Sophomore, 6’1″ Marie Plitt put in 8 points, including 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

See full game stats below.

The women play St. Ursula Wednesday night at 7:30 PM in the Tiger gym.

All photos © David Miller/Loveland Magazine 2016. (Email to ask about purchasing photos) Click on each image to see them full size.

29 Anderson 1 2 3 4 T AND 4 8 4 13 29 LVL 16 14 15 12 57 57 Loveland