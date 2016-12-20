Loveland, Ohio – The Loveland Women handily defeated Anderson in the Tiger gym on Saturday afternoon, upping their record to 5 – 2 (3 – 2). The stingy, Tiger defense held Anderson to 12 points in the first half and it was 16 – 45 at the start of the 4th.

Courtney Henthorn, the Tiger’s 6’1″ Sophomore Center, with 6-9 shooting from the field, led all scorers with 14 and pulled down 7 rebounds. Sophomore, 6’1″ Marie Plitt put in 8 points, including 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

See full game stats below.

The women play St. Ursula Wednesday night at 7:30 PM in the Tiger gym.

All photos © David Miller/Loveland Magazine 2016. (Email to ask about purchasing photos) Click on each image to see them full size.

 

Saturday, December 17, 2016
 

29
Anderson
    1 2 3 4 T  
  AND 4 8 4 13 29  
  LVL 16 14 15 12 57  

57

  
Loveland
Anderson
PLAYERS FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS
Elizabeth Homan 2-17 1-7 1-2 1 2 3 2 7 0 2 4 6
Natalie Dorsten 4-11 0-1 1-2 0 2 2 0 2 0 2 2 9
Taylor Herbert 0-3 0-1 0-0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 2 0
Karley Steiner 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 1 1 1 0 1 2 0
Sarah Rantenen 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 1 2 1 2
Katie Kelly 0-3 0-0 0-2 4 2 6 1 3 0 1 1 0
CALDWELL,Elizab 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0
Megan Sullivan 2-6 1-3 0-0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 5
SHELLENBERGER,L 1-2 1-1 0-1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3
Teagan Vogel 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 4 4 0 1 0 4 0 2
VONHOLLE,Mallor 1-6 0-2 0-1 0 0 0 1 2 0 1 0 2
TOTALS FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS
  12-52 3-15 2-8 8 13 21 5 18 1 14 13 29
  23.1% 20.0% 25.0%  
Loveland
PLAYERS FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS
Madi McDermott 2-3 1-1 0-0 1 3 4 3 1 0 2 3 5
Jenna Stanton 2-6 2-3 0-0 3 2 5 0 0 0 4 3 6
Kate Garry 2-8 2-5 0-0 4 5 9 1 1 0 2 2 6
Sammi Riede 0-2 0-0 0-2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
Courtney Henthorn 6-9 0-0 2-2 4 3 7 0 2 1 0 1 14
Kristen Oshima 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 1 1 0 0 2 1 0
Marie Plitt 4-7 0-0 0-1 3 6 9 5 2 0 4 1 8
Taylor Thole 1-2 0-1 0-0 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 2
Jillian Hayes 1-9 0-0 3-5 0 2 2 2 3 1 2 1 5
Alyson Yeager 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kaitlin Becker 0-1 0-0 2-2 2 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 2
Colleen Swift 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
Katelyn Warden 3-7 3-7 0-0 1 1 2 1 0 0 2 0 9
Anna Cooper 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 4 4 0 2 0 2 0 0
TOTALS FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS
  21-54 8-17 7-12 19 28 47 14 12 2 22 15 57
  38.9% 47.1% 58.3%  
