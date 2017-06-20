Dear Loveland Magazine Readers,
It was suggested I contact Loveland Magazine about a lost ring that I found on Sunday afternoon – Fathers Day – at Nisbet Park on the playground sitting on top of the mulch. Hopefully, you might be able to help find the owner.
I have attached a couple pictures of the ring. It appears to be a very nice woman’s ring. The stone has a yellowish or light green color to it.
I have not had any success on the Loveland FB garage sale group.
I believe my next step will be taking it to the Loveland Police Station this week.
Thanks
Cindy Marshall
to LM: Great to allow that post… we could use a community “lost & found” from time to time.
And on that note a key ring with one key was found in the front yard of 523 W Loveland about a week ago.
If it’s yours, stop by.