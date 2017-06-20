Dear Loveland Magazine Readers,

It was suggested I contact Loveland Magazine about a lost ring that I found on Sunday afternoon – Fathers Day – at Nisbet Park on the playground sitting on top of the mulch. Hopefully, you might be able to help find the owner.

I have attached a couple pictures of the ring. It appears to be a very nice woman’s ring. The stone has a yellowish or light green color to it.

I have not had any success on the Loveland FB garage sale group.

I believe my next step will be taking it to the Loveland Police Station this week.

Thanks

Cindy Marshall

Contact Loveland Magazine at lovelandmagazine@cinci.rr.com

