Power Ryde in Miami Township recently raised $2100 for NEST which supports and educates Loveland children under the poverty level.

The next Power Ryde fundraiser is for the Loveland fire survivors on Saturday, June 24 at 10:30 AM. For a $20 minimum donation, you can attend a 45-minute spinning class on the RealRyder tilting bikes. Casey Hilmer, Founder and Co-owner of Power Ryde, will teach the class.

The LINK to sign up.

Megen Hilmer said, “It’s important for people to sign up for the class ahead of time if they want to spin. If the 10:30 AM class fills, we will add an additional class(es). People don’t have to spin, but can just come to the Open House to support the fire victims. ALL proceeds from the fundraiser will be given to the victims.”

You won’t pay until the fundraiser on June 24 (either cash or check made out to the Loveland Fire Victims). There is a donation jar on Power Ryde’s reception desk so people can still contribute even if they can’t attend the fundraiser. People can get sponsors as well.

