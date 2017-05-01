Forest Park, Ohio – Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church invites the public to attend a free lawn concert to be held on the church grounds Saturday, May 13 from 4 to 7 PM. Featured performers include The Everett Moore Quartet and Soloist Grenada, Saxophonist Robbie Bright, The Dunamis Mime Ministry, Quinn Chapel’s own Liturgical Dancers, under the direction of Elodie Killins, Spoken Word Artist Darrell Smith and the Northern Kentucky Brotherhood.

The concert, a community outreach project, is part of the church’s annual Women’s Day Celebration. “We invite the public to join us for an evening of gospel and jazz music, spiritual dance and poetry,” says Josephine Steagall, chairperson of the event. “Bring your families and come celebrate Mother’s Day with us. It will be a great family activity.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. There will even be a Kidz Korner to help keep the little ones entertained while parents enjoy the music. Hamburgers, hot dogs, fish dinners and desserts will be available to purchase to satisfy your appetites.

Other activities for The Women’s Day celebration include a women’s spiritual retreat on Saturday, May 20 and special Sunday service on May 21 at 10 a.m. Service is open to the public.

The Women’s Day Sunday featured speaker is The Rev. Jocelyn Hart Lovelace, Presiding Elder of the New England Conference in the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Quinn Chapel is located at 10998 Southland Blvd. in Forest Park, OH. For more information, please contact the church office at 513-825-4900.