This is Rep. Brad Wenstrup’s response to the firing of FBI Director James Comey that he posted on Facebook today:

Yesterday, reports broke that President Trump removed James Comey from his role as FBI Director based on the recommendations of both Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Here’s my take: While the public deserves clarity as to the timing and reasoning behind the immediate firing of FBI Director James Comey, it’s indisputable that the controversies surrounding the director had become an area of concern for many Americans on both sides of the aisle. My primary concern is that the American people get the facts they deserve from the ongoing Russian investigations, which will continue to be led by the Department of Justice, in coordination with the FBI, and in addition to Senate and House Intelligence Committee investigations.

