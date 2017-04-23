Family and friends will be received from 5-8 PM on Monday, April 24

Robert L. “Bob” Jordan of Loveland. Beloved husband of the late Maebelle (nee Smith) Jordan. Loving father of Heather (Mel) Jordan-Holt and John (Eugenia) Huff. Devoted grandfather of Nicholas Sillett, Shawn Huff, and Nicole Huff. Great grandfather of Tyler, Jayvin, and Nick. Preceded in death by his siblings and his parents. Survived by many nieces and nephews.

Passed away April 21, 2017 at the age of 75.

Family and friends will be received from 5-8 PM on Monday, April 24 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140, where services will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, April 25.

Interment Graceland Memorial Gardens.

Family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the VA Hospital.

