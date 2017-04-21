|
Eight members of the Rhoden, Gilley, and Manley families were found dead on April 22, 2016.
Anyone with information on the Rhoden/Gilley/Manley murders is asked to call BCI at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (224-6446) or the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111.
More information on Geneva Rhoden and Teresa Grebing:
Geneva Rhoden
Mother to: Christopher Rhoden Sr. and Kenneth Rhoden
Grandmother to: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, Hanna Rhoden, Christopher Rhoden Jr.
Aunt to: Gary Rhoden
Ex-mother-in-law to: Dana Manley Rhoden
Teresa Grebing
Sister to: Christopher Rhoden Sr. and Kenneth Rhoden
Aunt to: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, Hanna Rhoden, Christopher Rhoden Jr.
Cousin to: Gary Rhoden
Ex-sister-in-law to: Dana Manley Rhoden
Both Geneva and Teresa loved Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley, and welcomed her to the Rhoden family.
More information on Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers reward:
Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers will pay reward money for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the Rhoden/Gilley/Manley murders.
To make a donation to the reward fund, make a check out to Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers.
In the memo line, indicate your donation is for the Rhoden/Gilley/Manley murders.
Mail the check to:
Deputy Dave Weber
c/o: Ross County Sheriff’s Office
28 North Paint Street
Chillicothe, Ohio 45601