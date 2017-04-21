Eight members of the Rhoden, Gilley, and Manley families were found dead on April 22, 2016.

Anyone with information on the Rhoden/Gilley/Manley murders is asked to call BCI at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (224-6446) or the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111.

More information on Geneva Rhoden and Teresa Grebing:

Geneva Rhoden

Mother to: Christopher Rhoden Sr. and Kenneth Rhoden

Grandmother to: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, Hanna Rhoden, Christopher Rhoden Jr.

Aunt to: Gary Rhoden

Ex-mother-in-law to: Dana Manley Rhoden

Teresa Grebing

Sister to: Christopher Rhoden Sr. and Kenneth Rhoden

Aunt to: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, Hanna Rhoden, Christopher Rhoden Jr.

Cousin to: Gary Rhoden

Ex-sister-in-law to: Dana Manley Rhoden

Both Geneva and Teresa loved Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley, and welcomed her to the Rhoden family.

More information on Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers reward:

Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers will pay reward money for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the Rhoden/Gilley/Manley murders.

To make a donation to the reward fund, make a check out to Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers.

In the memo line, indicate your donation is for the Rhoden/Gilley/Manley murders.

Mail the check to:

Deputy Dave Weber

c/o: Ross County Sheriff’s Office

28 North Paint Street

Chillicothe, Ohio 45601