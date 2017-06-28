Loveland, Ohio – A Press Release from the City Manager’s office:

Due to necessary modifications, the Riverside Drive closure planned for today (Wednesday June 28th) has been moved to Thursday June 29, 2017. The road will be closed from West Loveland Avenue to Twightwee to allow for completion of road repairs along the railroad tracks. The closure will begin at 8:00 a.m. and continue throughout the day with a re-opening of the roadway at approximately 4:00 p.m.

Questions: Call David Kennedy, City Manager at 707-1454

